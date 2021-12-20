GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.62

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEAGF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

