Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00039698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006656 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

