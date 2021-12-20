General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.19. 3,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,447. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

