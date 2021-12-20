General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817,544 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $91.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

