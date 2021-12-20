Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $139.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

