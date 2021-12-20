GFL Environmental’s (GFL) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.
Shares of GFL stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.40. 118,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,632. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$34.09 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.35. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.
About GFL Environmental
GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.
