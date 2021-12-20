GFL Environmental’s (GFL) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.08.

Shares of GFL stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$45.40. 118,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,632. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$34.09 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.35. The company has a market cap of C$15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

