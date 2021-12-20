Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,819 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $482.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $454.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.31 and its 200 day moving average is $424.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

