Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 112000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Gitennes Exploration alerts:

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property consists of eight mineral claims comprising 3,018 hectares located in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.