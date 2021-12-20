Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAQ. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globis Acquisition by 39.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition by 810.4% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 186,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globis Acquisition by 14.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 370,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GLAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,671. Globis Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.