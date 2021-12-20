Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

GOBI opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Gobi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gobi Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gobi Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,004,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

