Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.05. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $236.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.67.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

