Goldcoin (GLC) Price Up 207.8% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and $53,834.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 207.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00326472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,777,914 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

