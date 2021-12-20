Golem 1-Day Volume Tops $4.28 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $428.37 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00040231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.