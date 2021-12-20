Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GSF remained flat at $GBX 117 ($1.55) on Monday. 539,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,201. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.86. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.