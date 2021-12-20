Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Update

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.14. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,779. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

