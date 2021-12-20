Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

