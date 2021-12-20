Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price fell 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 3,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $28,727.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 385,860 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.