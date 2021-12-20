Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -208.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

