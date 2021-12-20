GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.43

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $752.28 million, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $410,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 189,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $436,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

