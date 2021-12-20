GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.