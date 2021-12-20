GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $221,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

NYSE APD opened at $298.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

