Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,771 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

