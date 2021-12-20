Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 2533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Specifically, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.99.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,247 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after purchasing an additional 338,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 242,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

