HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.80

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 2,730 ($36.08), with a volume of 106827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($36.14).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,595.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,535 ($33.50) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,658.19).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

