Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,770 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $278.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

