Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.10 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $467.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

