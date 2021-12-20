Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.35 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.37 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.