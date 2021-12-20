Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average is $223.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.