Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $15.53 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $90.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

