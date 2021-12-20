Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $18.80 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,027 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $129.53 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

