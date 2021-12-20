Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,401 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,229.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

IBM opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

