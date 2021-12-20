Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 24,908 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,908 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

