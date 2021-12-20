Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,906 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:PFE opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

