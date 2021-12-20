Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

