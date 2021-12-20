Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,356 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

