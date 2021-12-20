Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $92.16

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.16 or 0.00196271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 676,487 coins and its circulating supply is 654,010 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

