Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $606,385.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $79.07 million and approximately $606,385.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00008956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.87 or 0.08349821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00321686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00915428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073361 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.62 or 0.00411813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00262826 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 18,776,095 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

