Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 3,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 71,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.