Head to Head Analysis: Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) vs. Its Competitors

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) is one of 321 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Elmira Savings Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million $4.16 million 14.97 Elmira Savings Bank Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.00

Elmira Savings Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elmira Savings Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A Elmira Savings Bank Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elmira Savings Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Elmira Savings Bank Competitors 2157 8967 7255 511 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Elmira Savings Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elmira Savings Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Elmira Savings Bank competitors beat Elmira Savings Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

