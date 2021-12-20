Head-To-Head Comparison: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.76%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.63 $17.55 million $4.84 9.83

Santa Cruz County Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01% Santa Cruz County Bank 30.72% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Santa Cruz County Bank beats BM Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

