Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Hedget has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $180,293.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

