HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $270.56 million and approximately $67,488.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 163.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00171504 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

