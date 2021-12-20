Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.09). Approximately 486,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,219,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.11).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTWS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 224 ($2.96) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.69).

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 166.97.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

