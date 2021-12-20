Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $3.68 on Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00319863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

