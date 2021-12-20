Helpico Hits Market Cap of $378.82 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $378.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00050563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,011.83 or 0.08265214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,618.54 or 1.00164416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00072744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

