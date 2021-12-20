Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0002 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $906,592.24 and $53,477.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

