Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.65) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.06) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.51) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($32.51) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,682 ($35.44).

LON:HIK traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,205 ($29.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,034. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,158 ($28.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,327.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,444.53.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

