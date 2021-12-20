Horizon Protocol Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $4.87 million and $98,151.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.