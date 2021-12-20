Howdoo (UDOO) 1-Day Volume Tops $100,260.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Howdoo has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $100,260.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 458,266,423 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.