HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 121.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 113.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,249.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $668.50 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $784.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.07. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.71 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,703,103 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

